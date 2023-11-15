At least 36 passengers were killed and 19 others injured when an overloaded bus plunged into a deep gorge in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The ill-fated bus bearing registration number JK02CN-6555 was on its way to Jammu from Kishtwar when the tragic accident took place.

Today's mishap was one of the tragic and biggest road accidents in the mountainous belt of the Doda district which is infamous for its killer roads.

Initial reports said that the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve and the bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a 300-feet gorge near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar said that teams have been rushed to the spot to assist the local administration in the rescue operations.

Within minutes after the accident, locals swung into action and started rescue operations without waiting for the administration to reach the spot.

Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh along with senior police and civil officers reached the spot within minutes after the incident.

Sharing details about the unfortunate incident, Union Minister and local Lok Sabha member Dr. Jitendra confirmed the deaths of 36 passengers.

Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families & wishing for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Directed Div Com & Dist Admin to provide all necessary assistance to affected persons. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) November 15, 2023

"Saddened to share the update from DC Doda Harvinder Singh from the spot of the accident. Unfortunately, 36 persons have died and 19 injured, out of whom 6 injured are serious. The injured are being shifted to GMC Doda and GMC Jammu as per requirement. All possible help being provided. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families, Dr Jitendra Singh said on X (formerly Twitter).

Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families & wishing for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Directed Div Com & Dist Admin to provide all necessary assistance to affected persons, LG Manoj Sinha said on X.

Prime Minister announces ex-gratia relief for victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia relief for the victims.

"The bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is distressing. My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured", the Prime Minister said.