In a tragic incident, two female students of Jammu University died a road accident at Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Two students were also injured, one of them seriously, in the mishap which took place late Monday evening.

Accidents on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, especially on a stretch between Ramban to Banihal, have become a routine affair.

Reports said that four students of Jammu University were on their way from Srinagar to Jammu when the car in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into deep at Dalwas area of Batote in Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The accident took place at Monday evening.

As per initial information, a male student who was driving lost control of the ill-fated vehicle which earlier collided with a speeding truck. The car rolled down into a deep gorge near Ramban. After getting information about the incident, locals immediately informed the police and started the rescue operation.

Police reached the spot and pulled out four persons two, females and two males from the badly damaged car. They were taken to the Ramban Hospital where females were declared as brought dead.

Police said the car bearing registration number JK02CC 8113 on way to Jammu rolled down into a 500 feet deep gorge after being hit by the truck PB08EY /2168.

Police identified the deceased as Esetan dolma daughter Tashi Andus, and Rigzen Lamu daughter of Morup Dogray, both residents of Ladakh and MEd students at Jammu University. The injured have been identified as Paranav Bandral son of Kuldeep Singh, resident of Mubarak Mandi Jammu and Harman Anand daughter of Harpinder Anand of Channi Himmat Jammu. Both are said to be critical.

A news agency quoting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pardeep Kumar Sen said the car was going towards Jammu.

Central University student found dead in hostel

In another incident, a student of Central University Jammu was found hanging in a hostel. The deceased was a resident of Madhya Pradesh and studying at Central University Jammu. After getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and shifted the body to Government Medical College Jammu for postpartum. A case has been registered and further investigation has started.