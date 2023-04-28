Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel seems to have won over majority of the audience on day 1 of its streaming. Directed by Russo Brothers, the spy thriller had kept the audience waiting for months. And now that the first two episodes are here, social media is filled with reviews and reactions to the series and the acting by the starcast. Let's take a look at some of them.

Social media reactions

"Just finished watching epi 1&2 of #Citadel and i think it's just an audition tape of priyanka chopra for james bond and richard's very good in it too. Both of them together, hot stuff!#CitadelOnPrime," one user wrote. "Citadel is of the worst things I've ever seen. A $300 million show that no one will even remember exists in two months," another one wrote.

Citadel is hitting all the right notes for Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra. Not over the top complicated storyline..Action is too good. And the chemistry between Nadia and Mason is sizzling. Into episode 2 and already hooked. Got prime just for CITADEL and not regretting it . pic.twitter.com/zjVgw0p2RE — Blackdevilness (@blackdevilness1) April 28, 2023

"Citadel is hitting all the right notes for Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra. Not over the top complicated storyline..Action is too good. And the chemistry between Nadia and Mason is sizzling. Into episode 2 and already hooked. Got prime just for CITADEL and not regretting it," a Twitter user said. "So #Citadel is quite bad so far (two episodes). Not unwatchable-bad, but thoroughly unremarkable," another commented.

The series is average at best. I don't think there should be a second season...but that's just my opinion.

Hope she focuses her attention on smaller hard hitting movies which are innovative instead of generic tent pole content like this. — Not_PC_Stan (@MsControversy11) April 28, 2023

Mixed views

"I love that we see Richard Madden shirtless again! Naked too pls. #citadel," one Twitterati wrote. "very funny the Russo's $300 million dollar spy show CITADEL is getting panned right after Netflix's superb spy series THE NIGHT AGENT became one of the most watched shows globally, mostly for just understanding basics of what makes great suspense TV. these guys can't stop missing," another Twitter user wrote.

Citadel is of the worst things I’ve ever seen. A $300 million show that no one will even remember exists in two months. pic.twitter.com/zxlWrBlENX — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) April 27, 2023

"I liked Citadel on prime. Priyanka just crushed it. I saw some hate reviews and not sure what people were expecting," wrote one praising the actress. "The action scenes of @priyankachoprain #Citadel is so so lit I m speechless . Just loved it," opined another.

Just finished watching epi 1&2 of #Citadel and i think it’s just an audition tape of priyanka chopra for james bond ?❤️?and richard’s very good in it too. Both of them together, hot stuff!#CitadelOnPrime pic.twitter.com/rVuo1ygJyI — RɑƘҽՏհ (@raakshaaas) April 28, 2023

"The series is average at best. I don't think there should be a second season...but that's just my opinion," "Hope she focuses her attention on smaller hard hitting movies which are innovative instead of generic tent pole content like this," were some more comments.