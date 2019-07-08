Around 30 children studying at a residential school in Hyderabad, Telangana, were admitted to Niloufer Hospital after they fell ill due to severe food poisoning. They had stomach pain and vomiting after eating lunch served by the school.

The incident took place on Sunday at the Telangana Minority Residential School in Asif Nagar.

The students were in the age group of 10-13. They began vomiting and having severe abdominal pain immediately after eating lunch, The News Minute reports.

"Around 30 students were referred to us after they presented with vomiting and severe abdominal pain. The students are in the age range of around 10 to 13. They ate the hostel food yesterday (Sunday) afternoon and immediately presented with stomach pain and vomiting. They were brought to the hospital today (Monday) morning and admitted," Dr Murali Krishna, the medical superintendent, was quoted as saying by TNM.

Dr Krishna also said that all the 30 children were kept in a special ward and are currently stable and out of danger.

Another case of mass food poisoning surfaced over the weekend when 150 women and children in Assam were hospitalised in Kamrup district.

Officials believe that they began showing symptoms of food poisoning and had to be hospitalised after they ate some prasad offered at a temple on Saturday, reports PTI.

The reports claim that 150 affected people were taken to a hospital at Amangaon after they began to display symptoms of food poisoning, including diarrhoea, vomiting and severe stomach ache.

Two out of the 150 hospitalised were critical and they were transferred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital while the rest are stable and out of danger.