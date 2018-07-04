3-year-old girl raped by neighbour in Jaipur Close
In a tragic incident, a minor girl was sexually harassed in Jaipur by her neighbour. She was admitted to hospital and according to the doctors her condition is stable and she does not need operation, but requires being under treatment. "The girl was admitted to the hospital at 3 am last night, her condition is stable, medical treatment is underway," said the doctor.