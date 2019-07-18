The process of selecting the new Indian coach has started and even though the incumbents have been given an extension of 45 days, a new management will be in place before India's home series against South Africa which starts in September. Also, members of the existing panel can reapply for the different positions, it is quite likely that the Indian team could see a new head coach come September.

Here in this article, we take a look at three possible candidates who can be a great fit for this Indian team:

Mahela Jayawardene

The former Sri Lankan captain is known for his cricketing acumen. He was hailed as one of the best captains during his time and was never shy of taking risks. Under his captaincy, players like Lasith Malinga and Ajantha Mendis flourished. He has been great with the Mumbai Indians and knows the Indian system and culture. Also, the Sri Lankan enjoys a good rapport with Rohit Sharma and can be a good accomplice for Virat Kohli.

If he does apply for the post, his presence in the Indian camp will certainly be an investment well made.

Tom Moody

Tom Moody was reportedly in the reckoning back when Ravi Shastri was given the job. However, he still remains one of the favourites to bag this post as his pedigree as an astute coach has grown over the years. He oversees the Caribbean Premier League and is also in charge of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and different teams all over the globe.

He understands the Indian players and the way the game is played in the country, hence, can be a lucrative pick for the steering committee. However, the experience with another Australian, Greg Chappell was not very sweet for the Indian team, hence this could well act as an impediment if Moody is considered.

Mike Hesson

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson formed a brilliant partnership with Brendon McCullum and instilled the brand of positive cricket in the side. He is a superb man-manager and shares a good, cordial bond with the players.

Currently, he is coaching the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL and can be one of the dark horses to get the job if the panel wants to give the job to a person who is excellent at managing players and giving them a sense of freedom.