In a bone-chilling incident, a bus crushed a group of pilgrims, who were sleeping on the roadside in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. At least seven people were killed, including four women and three children, when the bus driver mowed down a family early on Friday, October 11.

The Uttar Pradesh investigating the incident said that the driver is absconding after the accident. However, all bodies have been sent for post mortem.

According to news agency ANI, the victims belonged to Hathras and were returning from Naraura Ghat in Bulandshahr after taking a dip in the Ganga. Apparently, the deceased were resting along the roadside when the accident took place.

The private bus, which was full of pilgrims, was returning from Vaishno Devi.

In another similar incident earlier this year, a video of a car driving over a group of people walking on the pavement had surfaced, which showed a drunk driver running over seven pedestrians. The incident happened in Bengaluru.

In another mishap, a flower vendor was killed on the spot and three people suffered injuries after a software engineer lost control of her car and ran over the pavement on New Thippasandra Road in Jeevan Bima Nagar.