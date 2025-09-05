3 IAF Chinooks airlift 135 Manimahesh devotees to safety in Himachal

The rescue of devotees stranded during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in the interiors of Chamba in Himachal Pradesh for the last many days began on Friday, with three flights of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Chinook helicopters evacuating a batch of 135 devotees from Bharmour to the district headquarters.

A government spokesperson said as the weather was clear after days of intermitted rains "it is expected that all the devotees will be evacuated safely and sent to their destination".

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi has been monitoring the rescue operation from ground zero.

The Manimahesh pilgrimage to the glacier-fed Manimahesh Lake, located at a height of 13,500 feet in the Pir-Panjal range, coincides with Janmashtami, the festival celebrating Lord Krishna's birth.

Every year, hundreds of pilgrims from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country trek to the oval-shaped lake to catch a glimpse of Mount Kailash, the abode of Lord Shiva.

The Chamba administration on Thursday began transporting nearly 500 devotees from Bharmour to Chamba by vehicles.

At certain stretches, where roads have been damaged, adequate security personnel have been deployed by the district administration for their assistance and to ensure their safety.

Despite adverse weather conditions, 35 ailing and elderly devotees were safely airlifted to Chamba on Thursday by a small helicopter, which completed seven sorties during the day.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has been providing free service to safely transport pilgrims returning from the Manimahesh yatra.

He said so far about 6,647 pilgrims had been transported to Pathankot and Kangra free of cost through 153 buses.

He said the Himachal government is giving top priority for convenience and safety of the pilgrims.

Agnihotri said in this hour of disaster, it is the responsibility of the Himachal government and HRTC to ensure safe return of the pilgrims to their homes. The free service of the HRTC would continue until the last passenger reaches home safely, he added.

