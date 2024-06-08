The number of EPS pensioners submitting Facial Authentication Technology-based Digital Life Certificates has jumped more than threefold to 6.6 lakh in 2023-24 from 2.1 lakh in 2022-23, reflecting the success of the technology, according to figures released by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Saturday.

The technology allows the identification of a pensioner by a facial scan using a smartphone camera from the convenience of their homes to complete the process of submitting the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) without having to travel to banks or post offices for the purpose.

The authentication is carried out against UIDAI's Aadhaar database using UIDAI's Face Recognition Application. EPFO said that the 6.6 lakh facial scan-based DLCs in 2023-24 comprise almost 10 per cent of the total DLCs received during the year.

Taken together around 60 lakh DLCs were received from the pensioners during the last financial year. The facial authentication method requires installation of two applications, viz. 'Aadhaar Face RD' and 'Jeevan Pramaan' in the pensioner's smartphone.

The operator authentication for these applications are carried out through Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers. Detailed guidelines are provided in the Apps to ensure a successful face scan. Once the scan is completed, the DLC submission is confirmed on the mobile screen along with the Jeevan Pramaan ID and PPO number, completing the process conveniently from home.

The use of this innovative and convenient technology for the purpose of EPS pensioners' DLC was embedded in EPFOs software in July 2022. Detailed instructions have been issued to all the field offices to ensure that the new method is made popular among more and more pensioners.

A detailed video on using this technology is available on the official YouTube handle of EPFO @SOCIALEPFO. EPFO has more than 78 lakh pensioners, who are required to submit a Life Certificate every year for continuation of the pension being paid to them.

(With inputs from IANS)