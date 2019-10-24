Porn star, Cheryl Murphy aka Bridget the Midget has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend, who she allegedly found cheating on her. The 3 feet 9 inches porn actress allegedly caught her boyfriend, Jesse James sleeping with another woman.

What exactly happened

According to Mirror, Cheryl attacked James with a butter knife while he was sleeping with another woman, and stabbed him on his leg. She even allegedly tried to assault the other woman with the same weapon. The chaos inside the house alarmed neighbours, who heard Cheryl screaming, "I have nothing more to lose, Jesse. You took it all from me'. Screams like "there's blood everywhere, please call the cops" were also heard.

Soon the police were called, who arrested Cheryl from the spot. The porn star confessed to her crime saying, "It's my fault, I did it all. I should go to jail".

Cheryl may face 15 years of jail

In his defense, James told the cops that he and the other lady had gone to her home after drinking to get some sleep, while he was woken up by his girlfriend's attack. He was admitted to the hospital and was discharged soon as the injuries were non-life-threatening. Cheryl has been charged with "burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon", and can face imprisonment of 2 to 15 years. The incident happened on October 18.