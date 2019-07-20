The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Kerala due to the heavy downpour that has created a flood-like situation in the several districts.

The red alert has been issued for Kasargod district and orange alert has been issued for Kannur, Kozhikode, Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad districts. IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Palakkad.

The heavy rains have lashed several parts of the state and many different parts of Kannur is still flooded. Three people have been reported to be dead from Kannur, Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts and several people are also missing from various districts due to the rain. Many rescue camps have been opened at the areas affected by the rain.

Several fishermen have also gone missing after they set out from Vizhinjam and Shaktikulnagara in Kollam and the coastal police are trying to locate them. Helicopters have also been deployed to trace the missing fishermen. The locals have protested against the police claiming that no actions were taken by the authorities over the missing fishermen.

In the wake of heavy downpour in the catchment area, the government has opened one shutter of Kallarkutty Dam in Idukki district as the water level has reached 2307.12 ft due to the south-west monsoon which continues to intensify. The IMD has predicted over 20 cm of rainfall between July 19-22 in the state.

Two shutters of the Malankara dam was opened on Friday and more shutters are also expected to open due to the high intensity of the rain. Other dams including Aruvikara, Pambla (lower Periyar), Boodhathankettu have also opened their shutters.