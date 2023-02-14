Three people were killed and at least five were injured in an on-campus shooting at Michigan State University, the university police has confirmed.

The first shots were fired inside a hall at 8:18 p.m. (0118 GMT) at the north end of campus on Monday night, university spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said at a press conference.

Gunshots were later heard at a nearby hall, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Police are searching for the suspect, who is believed to be a short male with a mask.

The university has sent a message asking students to "secure in place immediately." "Run, hide, fight," was heard at the scene.

Nearly 30 firetrucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles swarmed the campus.

