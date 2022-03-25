The three-day Chitra Bharati Film Festival will begin on Friday evening at the new campus of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication in Bhopal.

It is the fourth edition of the film festival, which is being organised by Bharatiya Chitra Sadhna.

Bharatiya Chitra Sadhna President, B.K. Kuthiala, told the media on Thursday that the three-day long film festival will end on March 27 at Ravindra Convention.

The Union Minister of State, Information and Broadcasting, Loganathan Murugan will attend the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

He informed that eminent film actors and directors, including director Vivek Agnihotri will attend the inaugural ceremony of the film festival on Friday.

Actor and Vice-Chancellor of Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Haryana, Gajendra Chauhan, film directors Abhinav Kashyap and Vivek Agnihotri will be present as special guests on Friday, the Union Minister said.

A master class will be organised on all three days of the festival.

Apart from these, film directors T.S. Nagabharana (Kannada), Subhash Sahu (Oriya) and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (Hindi) will take a master class on the inaugural day.

Master class of Marathi film director Vaman Kendre, Sharat Sharat Bhattatiripad and film critic Anant Vijay as well as voice artist Harish Bhimani will be held on March 26 and 27.

It will be followed by the Open Forum of film director Abhinav Kashyap.

It is estimated that as many as 120 short films will be screened in this festival. The organisation has received total 712 short films in 15 languages from 22 states of the country to participate in the film festival.

"Of these, 120 films have been selected by the Screening Committee for screening at the festival. The films will be screened at four different locations, which include short films, documentaries, animation and campus films," Kuthiala added.