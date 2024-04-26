As the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, spanning from the violence-stricken Manipur in the east to Maharashtra in the west, is taking place today, significant attention is being drawn with 158.8 million voters, inclusive of 3.4 million first-time voters and 32.8 million individuals aged between 20 and 29, are poised to exercise their voting rights across 88 constituencies in 12 states and one Union territory.

The second phase marks a crucial juncture where the fate of 1,202 candidates, including three former chief ministers, hangs in the balance. The electoral landscape has witnessed a shift with redrawn political boundaries in Maharashtra over the past five years and varying seat allocations from one seat in Jammu to all 20 seats in Kerala.

Notably, the demise of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Ashok Bhalavi in Madhya Pradesh's Betul led to the adjournment of the election by the Election Commission of India.

The voter turnout, a closely watched aspect, has seen a decline compared to previous elections, with factors ranging from weather conditions to voter engagement being cited. Of particular note are the six seats redrawn post a delimitation exercise in 2023, presenting a unique dynamic to the electoral landscape.

The turnout in the first phase was between 64% and 65%, compared to 69.3% for the same seats (excluding the six seats in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, where boundaries have been redrawn in a delimitation exercise) in 2019, with analysts attributing the dip to reasons that range from the weather to voter apathy.

If the turnout remains low today, Friday April 26, 2024, it will cause some concerns across political parties. Six of the 88 seats — five in Assam and one in Jammu — are those that have been redrawn after a delimitation exercise in 2023. The 82 others saw a turnout of 69.6% in 2019.

Six seats of these 88 seats are reserved for scheduled tribes, nine are reserved for scheduled castes. Counting for all seven phases will be held on June 4.

Out of 88 seats, 56 are held by the NDA, 47 of which have sitting BJP members of Parliament; 23 seats are held by the members of the Opposition alliance INDIA, 17 of which are with the Congress, and 6 others. To be sure, 15 of these seats are from Kerala, which the Congress-led UDF swept in 2019, winning 19 of the 20 seats on offer.

Amidst scorching temperatures and a politically charged atmosphere, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised concerns over the potential reintroduction of inheritance tax by the Congress party. His assertions, stemming from comments made by Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda, have ignited a debate surrounding economic policies and taxation.

In Rajasthan and Kerala, where significant electoral battles are underway, the Congress party aims to make headway against the BJP and Left Democratic Front (LDF) respectively. High-profile candidates and familial legacies add layers of complexity to these contests.

The electoral process, amidst security challenges and logistical arrangements, underscores the democratic exercise unfolding across the nation. As the elections progress, the eyes of the nation remain fixed on the evolving political landscape and the aspirations of its diverse electorate.