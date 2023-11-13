At least 26 people, including children, were injured and hospitalised in Bengaluru after sustaining injuries in the eyes while bursting firecrackers.

Since Sunday night, 22 people were admitted to the Narayana Nethralaya and four were being treated at the Minto hospital.

Among them 12 have suffered critical injuries in the eyes.

The sources in the health department said that arrangements have been made at the government run Victoria Hospital and Minto Hospitals for round the clock facility during the festive season and doctors have been deputed to attend patients who suffer injuries in the eye.

At the Minto hospital, a separate ward with the capacity of 15 beds was set up for treatment of children. Ten beds each have been reserved for women and youth.

The Victoria hospital has also set up a separate ward to treat burn injuries sustained while bursting crackers other than eyes. The doctors have advised people to be cautious while celebrating Diwali and bursting crackers.

50 Injured in Hyderabad

At least 50 people have sustained eye injuries during Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad and the outskirts. Doctors at the government-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital said 50 people, mostly teenagers, had been brought to the hospital since last night.

While 45 of them were sent home after treatment, five persons with critical injuries remained in the hospital and they were operated upon.

Injured queued up at the hospital located in Mehdipatnam. Majority of them were aged between 15 and 17 years. While some sustained injuries while bursting firecrackers, others were hit by the crackers lit close to them.

Hyderabad Police had banned bursting sound emitting firecrackers on public roads and public places except between 8 p.m. to 10. p.m. However, the fireworks in many places continued till the early hours of Monday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandiliya had issued a notification banning bursting of crackers on public roads and public places. According to the notification, the orders will remain in force from November 12 to November 15.

(With inputs from IANS)