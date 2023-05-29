Nearly 2,500 graduates at the University of Massachusetts Boston (UMass Boston) were delighted to learn after their graduation that they would each receive $1,000, courtesy of billionaire CEO Robert Hale from Granite Telecommunications.

During the 55th undergraduate commencement, commencement speaker Hale interrupted UMass Boston Chancellor Marcelo Suarez-Orozco as he began announcing the distribution of diplomas, as reported by CNN.

"You guys have survived, you've prospered, you are to be celebrated. You've overcome," Hale expressed to the graduates. Hale then shared the exciting news that each student would receive two envelopes totaling $1,000 in cash, resulting in an eruption of enthusiastic cheers and applause.

One envelope contained a $500 gift for each student, while the other held an additional $500 for students to donate to someone or an organization in greater need, according to Hale.

"This is a celebration of all you've done to be here," he emphasized. The unexpected return of Hale to the stage left several graduates in shock.

.@Celtics co-owner Robert Hale gave each graduate at UMass Boston’s undergraduate class of 2023 a surprise gift of $1,000! ?@ReeveWill reports. pic.twitter.com/kK6a5EnGMW — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 26, 2023

"I looked at my friend and jokingly said, 'he's going to give us each $2,000,' but I was completely kidding," shared graduate Wendy Humphreys in an interview with CNN.

To her astonishment, she soon discovered that her playful remark wasn't entirely off-base. "Now, I can peruse GoFundMe and contribute to causes that resonate with me," Humphreys added.

Hale expressed confidence that the graduates would utilize the funds wisely. As of 2023, Hale's net worth was estimated to be approximately $5 billion, earning him a spot on Forbes' list of billionaires.

