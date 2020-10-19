Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will be completing 25 years of its release on October 20, 2020. The film which released in 1995 is the longest-running Indian film in theatres.

Now, on the occasion of the silver jubilee of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge heart of London Business Alliance, today revealed the latest statue to join Leicester Square's 'Scenes in the Square' movie statue trail will be of the king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan, alongside his co-star Kajol, from their film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. This will be the first-ever long-term Bollywood statue erected in the UK.

The location couldn't be more fitting, as Leicester Square featured in DDLJ in a scene when Raj and Simran first cross paths, albeit unbeknown to one another. Fittingly, the scene features two of the square's cinemas prominently, with Raj seen in front of the Vue cinema, and Simran walking past the Odeon Leicester Square.

The new statue will be positioned along the eastern terrace, outside the Odeon cinema, honouring this scene. Other London locations featured in the film include Horseguards Avenue, Hyde Park, Tower Bridge and King's Cross Station.

To be unveiled in spring 2021

DDLJ, often dubbed the Romeo & Juliet of Bollywood cinema, is about two non-resident Indians, Raj and Simran, and their star-crossed love story across Europe and India, beginning on a train from King's Cross Station. The statue is set to be unveiled in Spring 2021 when organisers hope that its stars Khan and Kajol will be able to travel to unveil the statue in a special celebratory event.

The statue will join nine other film icons from the past 100 years, eight of which were unveiled in late February and recently granted longer-term residency by Westminster Council to remain in Leicester Square until at least July 2023. In September a statue of Harry Potter also joined the original line up, while visitors can still encounter Laurel & Hardy, Bugs Bunny, Gene Kelly in Singin' in the Rain, Mary Poppins, Mr Bean, Paddington and iconic DC Super-Heroes Batman and Wonder Woman.

Bollywood is proud to be part of the film fraternity.

Ever since the news broke out, fans and fraternity are beaming with joy and pride. They took to their social media handle and congratulated the makers of the film.

Shabana Azmi wrote, Congratulations #yashrajfilms⁦@iamsrk⁩ ⁦@itsKajolD⁩ #AdityaChopra.THIS IS EPIC. Proud to be a part of the Indian Film Industry.

While Swara Bhasker mentioned: This is AMAZING!!!! #Bollywoodsoft power at work! Bollywood doing India proud on the world stage.

"The Record-Breaking Bollywood Movie. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was ranked among The Times of India's list of the "10 Bollywood movies you must see before you die," wrote a fan.

Feeling proud a user wrote, "this is the Indian film industry i am proud of one of a kind achievement congrats yrf, Aditya Chopra, all cast srk, Kajol, Anupam Kher, late Amrish Ji, Farida mam, Parmit Sethi, Mandira Bedi and rest cast n crew, once again srk n his film made India cinema proud in overseas.

Walk down the memory lane

When DDLJ turned 20

During the 20 years celebration of the film, the evergreen onscreen couple hosted an event at Maratha Mandir theatre where the film has been running for more than two decades.

Written and directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, DDLJ shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. It also went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time! DDLJ is also the winner of a record-breaking (at the time) 10 Filmfare Awards and the film literally changed the face of Bollywood globally.

Box office Report

The film was made at a budget of 4 crores and the blockbuster, in 1995, collected 89 crores in India, 13.50 crore in overseas markets. Thus, total collections stood at 102.50 crores worldwide in 1995! In today's inflation-adjusted value, DDLJ's collection stands at a staggering 455 crore in India and 69 crores in overseas territories, taking the total worldwide collections to a phenomenal 524 crore!