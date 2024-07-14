The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday commemorated its pivotal role in the Kargil War, 25 years ago, when it executed thousands of strike missions and helicopter sorties to support the Army's efforts against the adversary.

To honor this milestone, the IAF is celebrating 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti' at Air Force Station Sarsawa from July 12-26, paying tribute to the bravehearts who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

On Saturday, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari laid a wreath at the Station War Memorial in honor of all air warriors who gave their lives in service to the nation. He also interacted with and felicitated many next of kin during the event.

The celebration featured a spectacular air show, including performances by the Akash Ganga Team and aerial displays by Jaguar, Su-30 MKI, and Rafale fighter aircraft. A 'Missing Man' formation was flown by Mi-17 V5 helicopters in memory of the fallen heroes. Additionally, a static display showcased IAF helicopters such as the Mi-17 V5, Cheetah, and Chinook, along with performances by the Air Warrior Drill Team and the Air Force Band.

The event attracted over 5,000 spectators, including schoolchildren, local residents of the Saharanpur area, veterans, civil dignitaries, and personnel from defense establishments in Roorkee, Dehradun, and Ambala.

The IAF proudly recalls the courage and sacrifice of its gallant air warriors during the Kargil War of 1999, marking a significant milestone in military aviation history. The statement emphasized that the IAF's operations in the Kargil War, known as 'Op Safed Sagar,' demonstrated its capability to overcome the immense challenges posed by the steep gradients and altitudes above 16,000 feet.

The IAF's swift technical modifications and on-the-job training were crucial in its effective use of air power to achieve victory in this high-altitude battlefield. The ministry highlighted that the IAF flew approximately 5,000 strike missions, 350 reconnaissance and ELINT missions, and around 800 escort flights, in addition to over 2,000 helicopter sorties for casualty evacuations and air transport operations.

The 152 Helicopter Unit, 'The Mighty Armour,' from Air Force Station Sarsawa, played a key role during 'Op Safed Sagar.' On May 28, 1999, Sqn Ldr R Pundir, Flt Lt S Muhilan, Sgt PVNR Prasad, and Sgt R K Sahu of 152 HU were assigned a live strike mission against enemy positions at Tololing.

Tragically, their helicopter was hit by an enemy Stinger Missile, resulting in the loss of all four crew members. For their exceptional courage, they were posthumously awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry), ensuring their names remained etched in IAF history.

The Ministry of Defence spokesperson also shared a video on X marking the 25th anniversary of the victory in the Kargil War. "On this day, 25 years ago, #OperationVijay was declared a resounding success. Our soldiers stood tall amidst the Kargil heights, their extraordinary bravery and heroism a source of immense national pride and honour. 25 years of Kargil Vijay," the post stated.

The Kargil War concluded on July 26, 1999, after Indian forces successfully repelled Pakistani troops who had stealthily occupied strategic heights in Ladakh.