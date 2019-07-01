At least 24 people were killed and 13 others were severely injured after a bus, carrying the passengers, fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday, July 1. The bus was coming from Keshwan to Kishtwar when the accident took place, according to reports.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the site of the incident. Locals and authorities are on the spot to help with the rescue operations.

The injured have been rushed to a district hospital in Kishtwar district, around 230 km from Jammu.

The death toll may rise even further.

According to several reports, the passenger vehicle, a minibus bearing registration number JK17-6787, skidded off the road near Srigwari and fell into a deep gorge. The accident took place at around 7.50 am and the vehicle was reportedly overloaded.

Angrez Singh Rana, Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, said that many people have been injured after a matador vehicle coming from Keshwan to Kishtwar fell into a gorge.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to express condolences to the families of the deceased. "Terrible news coming in about the high death toll in a bus accident in Kishtwar. Condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," tweeted Abdullah.