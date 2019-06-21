At least 44 people were killed and nearly 30 severely injured on Thursday, June 20, when an overloaded bus fell into a gorge in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. The death toll can increase as several passengers were reportedly sitting atop the bus.

The bus, carrying over 70 people, plunged into a 500-foot deep gorge when it was on its way from Banjar to Gadagushani area. The upper part of the bus has been completely destroyed in the accident.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister's office tweeted quoting Narendra Modi saying, "Deeply saddened by the bus accident in Kullu. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. The Himachal Pradesh Government is providing all possible assistance that is required."

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also condoled the death of around 43 people in the road accident in Himachal Pradesh. Gandhi said that he has asked the Congress workers in the area to help the victims.

"I am sad over the bus accident in Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in this accident and pray for early recovery of the injured. I urge Congress party workers in the area to help the affected people," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

The authorities have launched a rescue operation and are moving the injured to Banjar Civil Hospital and the Kullu district hospital, said Kullu police chief Shalini Agnihotri.

Expressing grief, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur has asked the administration to provide best possible medicare to the passengers injured in the accident. Also, a magisterial inquiry into the incident has been ordered by him. Immediate relief of Rs 50,000 each to the families of those killed and the injured was announced by the district administration.