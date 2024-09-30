During one and half month-long campaign for three-phased Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Office has taken strict action against government employees participating in election campaigning and related activities.

23 officials have been suspended and six contractual and adhoc employees were disengaged for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines. Additionally, 20 employees have been transferred to other districts due to complaints of partisan behavior.

Seizures worth Rs 130 crore made during campaigning

The election office has further informed that a total of Rs 130 crore seizures have been made by different enforcement agencies in J&K during ongoing assembly elections 2024 till now.

The Police Department has made the highest seizure of Rs 107.50 crore followed by CGST with Rs 9.88 crore, SGST/CT with Rs 8.03 crore, NCB with Rs 2.06 crore, the Income tax department with Rs 87 lakh, and State Excise Department with Ra 50 lakh respectively.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), P K Pole, while elaborating details in this regard, stated that about 7088 permissions have been given to different political parties and candidates regarding rallies, processions, opening of party offices, vehicles, display of banners, flags, pamphlets, hoardings, street corner meetings, door to door canvassing, helicopters and helipads, video vans, vehicle permissions for star campaigners, party office bearers and vehicle permission within assembly constituencies.

Out of a total of 1263 Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations reported till date, 600 stand closed after enquiring and taking appropriate action while 364 are under investigation which too will be disposed off soon besides notices issued to 115 candidates and political parties/media houses and others for reported MCC violations.

Taking stern action on carrying drugs, cash, and liquor illegally, the concerned enforcement agencies have registered 32 FIRs, the CEO informed.

RO refutes allegations raised by Independent Candidate.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer Thanamandi in Rajouri district has refuted the allegations raised by Independent Candidate Muzaffar Iqbal Khan regarding booth capturing, calling them baseless and unsupported by any factual evidence. The polling process was transparent and all procedures were followed as per established norms.

Polling in Rajouri district was held during the second phase of elections on September 25.

Polling agents were present at the start of polling and voters were properly identified by officials before casting their votes.

The same complaint was raised by Independent candidate Muzaffar Iqbal Khan to the observer during the scrutiny of election documents. The Observer, Tikam Chand Bohra, thoroughly reviewed the complaint and conducted a detailed cross-checking process.