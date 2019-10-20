A management student died in Bengaluru due to suspected cardiac arrest, while practising ramp walk for a fashion show inside her college campus on Saturday, October 19.

The incident took place at Acharya Institute of Management and Sciences (AIMS) in Peenya, where the 21-year-old Shalini was a first-year MBA student. According to reports, Shalini's friends rushed her to Raghavendra People Tree Hospital in Dasarahalli, where she was declared brought dead.

#BIGNEWS: A 21-year-old girl named Shalini died due to heart attack while practising for her Fresher's Day event at AIIMS college in Peenya, #Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/kRrjWJ7P1M — NEWS9 (@NEWS9TWEETS) October 19, 2019

Shalini hailed from Srirampuram and was the daughter of Rajan and Ambika. The CCTV cameras installed inside the college caught the entire incident. Shalini collapsed a few seconds after she completed her round of walk.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shashi Kumar, said the student died while practising for the freshers' day celebration in her college. "The cause of death is suspected to be cardiac arrest. She was standing near the stage after her turn when she fell to the ground," he said.

A case has been registered at Peenya police station and an investigation is underway.