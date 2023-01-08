Mia Khalifa rang in New Year in style. The former adult film star has shared a series of pictures and videos flaunting her assets in her latest social media post. While in some pictures, Mia looked all decked up. In many, she left little to the imagination. Mia's post has garnered over two million likes and thousands of comments.

Mia's post

"2022 was filled with blood, sweat, tears, pressure, gold, and oysters can't believe how much life changes I was able to fit in 365 days but here's to more in 2023," she captioned the post. Reacting to her post, one user wrote, "your jewelry stack." Another one wrote, "Pressure makes diamonds." One more social media user said, "at least i now know we have the same skims thong." "Obsessive!!! & tbt to our airport run in one of my most iconic 2023 memories," was one more comment on the post.

Social media reacts

Many social media users called her post "hot" and many used words like "sexy" and "sensuous". In a social media post towards the end of 2022, Mia had said how everyone is bigger than the tribulations they face.

"I'm proud of be reminded every day that no matter how much suffering one's endured, and no matter how permanent it may seemingly be, whether that's in the form of scars or an iconic painting who's creator is pedestaled (and I am guilty of building that pedestal), we are bigger than our tribulations and we will not be defined by them or the men that inflicted such pain," she wrote.