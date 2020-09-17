It's raining turbo-petrols, and the latest to join this army of mavericks is the Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic. It was launched today with the prices starting at Rs 9.49 lakh and going up to Rs 13.29 lakh. The prices are ex-showroom, PAN India, which Skoda says is in line with its 'One Nation, One Price' philosophy.

2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic: What's New?

Skoda claims that

- the new Rapid TSI Automatic is the most affordable automatic sedan in its segment.

- the three-cylinder 1.0-liter TSI engine, introduced with the new Rapid earlier this year (with a six-speed manual), is central to Skoda's BS6 powertrain and fuel strategy.

- this engine produces 110 PS (81 kW) of peak power at 5,000–5,500 rpm and 175 Nm of peak torque at 1,750–4,000 rpm.

- there's a 14 per cent rise in torque, five per cent increase in horsepower, and nine per cent increase in fuel efficiency over the outgoing 1.6-liter MPI engine.

- the new engine is paired with a six-speed torque converter, and the resulting fuel efficiency is 16.24 kmpl under standard test conditions.

- the new Rapid is calibrated for refinement, efficiency, as well as performance.

Skoda says that the Rapid, introduced in 2011, marked the company's foray into the popular C-segment in India, and has been a top seller for the Czech marque.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, "With the introduction of a six speed automatic transmission across the refreshed Rapid TSI range, the Czech marque has raised the benchmark within the segment. It is a reliable technology, provides a dynamic drive experience, and deems to be the best seller in its class."

2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Variant-wise price list

Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Rider Plus Rs 09,49,000

Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Ambition Rs 11,29,000

Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Onyx Rs 11,49,000

Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Style Rs 12,99,000

Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Monte Carlo Rs 13,29,000

2020 Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic: Variant-wise key-equipment list

Skoda Rapid TSI Rider

Skoda Rapid TSI Rider Plus

Skoda Rapid TSI Ambition

Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Onyx

Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Style

Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Monte Carlo