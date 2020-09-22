Ducati launched the BS6 version of its Scrambler 1100 today at a starting price of Rs 11.95 lakh for the 1100 Pro and Rs 13.74 lakh for the Sport Pro. All prices mentioned in this story are ex-showroom, PAN India. Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai, and deliveries will begin immediately. Let us quickly tell you the similarities and differences in what both variants have to offer.

2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and 1100 Sport Pro

Both variants have the same 1100 cc SOHC air-cooled two-valve L-twin that produces 86 hp at 7,500 rpm and 88.4 Nm at 4,750 rpm. In fact, I'll list the common features and equipment first and then talk about the differences in both variants.

Common features and equipment:

- Engine

- Trellis frame

- New right-side mounted dual exhausts and low-slung number plate holder

- Ride-by-wire

- Cornering ABS

- Ride modes (Active, Journey and City)

- Traction control

- Hydraulically operated clutch (self-servo on drive, slipper on over-run)

- 320 mm semi-floating discs, and radially mounted Brembo Monobloc M4.32 callipers

- Pirelli MT60 RS 120/80 ZR 18 (front) and 180/55 ZR17 (rear)

- 15-litre steel tank

- New seat trim

- LED headlight, taillight, and indicators

- Fully digital instrument cluster

Differences:

- Scrambler 1100 Pro gets a fully adjustable (compression, rebound, and preload) Marzocchi fork and an adjustable-for-preload only Kayaba monoshock

- Scrambler 1100 Sport pro gets Ohlins suspension, front and rear. The fork is fully adjustable while the monoshock is adjustable for preload and rebound.

- The Pro comes with a new two-tone "Ocean Drive" livery, while the Sport Pro gets a matte black paint scheme

Both motorcycles get a fantastic 12,000 km maintenance interval, which will certainly alleviate your maintenance worries that normally accompany while contemplating a Ducati.