The Weeknd turned several heads in American Music Awards (AMAs) 2020 when he chose to arrive, covering his entire face in bandages.

The Weeknd has not been in any sort of accident before the show, and fans left wondering as to why the "Heartless" singer showed up with bandages all around his face.

Apparently, this is not the first time when The Weeknd appeared in public with bandages all over his face. Back in August, when he accepted awards at the MTV Video Music Awards, he chose to arrive a something similar getup.

The bandages are reportedly sort-of method acting from the singer, whose recent hit song, "Blinding Lights," shows him getting beaten up by bouncers. As per Elle, The Weeknd is trying to make a statement about drunk driving.

Even The Weeknd explained to Esquire that "Blinding Lights" from After Hours album is about how one wants to see someone at night. If someone is intoxicated and driving to see someone, then one would simply be blinded by streetlights.

"But nothing could stop you from trying to go see that person, because you're so lonely. I don't want to ever promote drunk driving, but that's what the dark undertone is."

Check out the "Blinding Lights" music video below:

The Weeknd's American Music Awards 2020 speech:

During the recently held American Music Awards 2020, The Weeknd's After hours won Favorite Album -- Soul/R&B.

During his AMAs speech, he dedicated his win to the late singer Prince. While remembering Prince, The Weeknd stated that the last time he received the award from the "When Doves Cry" singer. He even said that it is because of Prince that he tries to work hard towards the R&B genre.

"Last time I received this award, it was given to me by the late great Prince," The Weeknd said. "And you know, he's the reason I get to constantly challenge the genre of R&B, and I'd like to dedicate this award to him. Thank you."

The Weeknd is set to appear at the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. He has even tapped to headline the highly anticipated show. Fans are hoping to see him in these fake bandages when he comes back to the Super Bowl Halftime Show.