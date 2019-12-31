Here are the biggest launches of 2019 that reshaped the face of the smartphone industry for the years to come. 2019 was an exciting year for smartphone enthusiasts, who witnessed a variety of bold launches from all the big players. From Samsung to Apple and OnePlus to Motorola, we saw some great phones from each brand that made a lasting impression.

There were far more than just six smartphones that contributed towards a great deal of coverage in 2019, but these phones we've picked were momentous in setting a benchmark in their own way. From Samsung's Galaxy Fold to OnePlus 7T, we've seen some great additions to the Indian smartphone space this year.

Let us take a walk down the memory lane:

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung made annual upgrades to its flagships with the launch of Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series, but what really caught everyone's attention in 2019 is the Galaxy Fold. We got to spend time with the Fold, albeit briefly, and it impressed thoroughly. The foldable smartphone concept finally came to fruition with the re-release Galaxy Fold and 2019 wouldn't be the same without it.

Samsung Galaxy Fold [REVIEW] made a solid impact in the industry and also paved a path for the future of smartphones. Thanks to Samsung, 2020 is going to be the year where we will see more brands come up with foldable phones. They may be better than the Galaxy Fold, but what Samsung did with its most expensive flagship before anyone else is a prized procession.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Year in and year out, Apple manages to impress fans. But the iPhone 11 Pro managed to sway Android fans too. With those excellent camera skills, lasting battery and the perfect iOS ecosystem made iPhone 11 Pro Max the best flagship money could buy in 2019.

iPhone 11 Pro Max [REVIEW] checks all the right boxes and there's no way on might regret buying this flagship. For the first time, we saw three cameras on an iPhone and Apple couldn't have done it better. From overall performance to exemplary design and that fast charging gift, Apple managed to win many hearts this year.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T was one of many phones we saw from the brand this year. It was hard to pick this one particular model considering flagships like OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro were thoroughly impressive. But it was the overall package of the OnePlus 7T, complete with its competitive price tag that made the decision easy for us.

OnePlus 7T [REVIEW] is a wholesome package. It has the right design, cameras are good, the battery is excellent and the performance is class apart.

Huawei P30 Pro

There couldn't have been a better start to the year. That was when Huawei was in a good place with the US and Google and still had the permission to use Android. In that period, we witnessed the Huawei P30 series come to light, especially the P30 Pro, which was the star of the show with its incredible cameras, smooth design and more.

Huawei P30 Pro [REVIEW] is still the best flagship by the controversial Chinese tech giant. In fact, we declared it a realistic flagship choice, courtesy of its camera, performance, battery and the plethora of features that came with it. Huawei P30 Pro was the benchmark for flagships that came in 2019 and some even managed to level with it, but not exceed in some ways.

ROG Phone II

Asus ROG Phone II broke the gaming smartphone stereotype for us. The evolution in change for a gaming flagship is welcome and the ROG Phone II more than just that. ROG Phone II's price makes it a compelling choice, even for those who've been a fan of OnePlus phones.

ROG Phone II [REVIEW] is a great package for the price and it has a whole bunch of accessories that will appeal to the hardcore mobile gamers. Even without it, regular users can trust ROG Phone II to be a wise choice.

Moto Razr 2019

Motorola hasn't been a top contender in the flagship race, but it sort of made its way into the headlines of 2019 with its whole nostalgia trick. Bringing Moto Razr back from the dead and giving it a foldable spin did the trick in putting Motorola on the map with the big players.

We haven't had the chance to use the Moto Razr 2019 phone yet, but once it is launched in India sometime in 2020, we'd be sure to give our inputs on whether there is more than a nostalgia play.