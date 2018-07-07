India Kawasaki has launched 2019 edition of the Ninja 650. The new version of the 650cc full-faired bike is offered in metallic flat spark black colour and is priced at Rs 5.49 lakh. The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is also offered in KRT edition and it will cost Rs 5.69 lakh, both prices ex-showroom Delhi.

Kawasaki has also confirmed that it will continue sales of the 2018 version Ninja 650 in Candy Plasma Blue colour option till the stock lasts. The Honda CBR650F rivalling full-faired middleweight motorcycle comes with no other changes on design, engine or cycle parts.

Kawasaki Ninja 650 is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin liquid cooled engine that develops 67bhp at 8,000rpm and 65.7Nm of torque at 6,500rpm mated to a six-speed transmission. The motorcycle based on Trellis high-tensile steel frame and employs 41mm telescopic front fork and mono offset suspension at the rear, which is seven steps adjustable. Braking power comes from 300mm dual-disc up front and 220mm single petal disc at the rear.

The Ninja 650 measures 2,115mm in length, 740mm in width and 1,135mm in height and has a wheelbase of 1,410mm. It has 130mm ground clearance, 196kg kerb weight and 15-litres of fuel tank capacity. The Ninja 650 features an upright riding position, low seat height, ABS, Economical Riding Indicator, assist and slipper clutch and others.

