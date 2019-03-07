Honda has a reputable name in the premium car industry in India, with successful models like Honda City ruling the Indian roads. Soon, a new Honda sedan will be seen cruising the busy roads or long-stretched highways of the country. After six years of gap, Honda finally brought back the much-anticipated Honda Civic to India, and it's already getting a lot of compliments.

2019 Honda Civic falls under the premium sedan category, where popular cars like Skoda Octavia, Hyundai Elantra, Toyota Corolla Altis and others are trying to woo consumers. But it looks like Honda is playing a nostalgia trick on Indian consumers with the Civic-branding, which might work in its favour.

2019 Honda Civic is already off to a great start in India. The renowned Japanese car maker announced that its executive sedan has already received 1,100 bookings in a matter of 20 days. Honda boasts the Civic's "booking numbers in 20 days are equivalent to two months of total segment sales volume."

Honda Civic's popularity is not without good reasoning. The tenth generation Civic comes in five variants starting at Rs 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom). There are three variants in petrol 1.8L i-VTEC engine, namely V CVT, VX CVT and ZX CVT, and Diesel 1.6L i-DTEC Turbo comes in two variants, VX MT and ZX MT.

Below are the ex-showroom prices for all five variants across India:

Petrol

Honda Civic V CVT: Rs 17.69 lakh

Honda Civic VX CVT: Rs 19.19 lakh

Honda Civic ZX CVT: Rs 20.99 lakh

Diesel

Honda Civic VX MT: Rs 20.49 lakh

Honda Civic ZX MT: Rs 22.29 lakh

As the model names clearly mention, Honda Civic petrol variants come only in automatic transmission while the diesel models will be available only in a manual transmission. The 1.8L petrol engine churns out 141PS power and 174Nm peak torque with a 7-speed automatic gearbox, delivering 16.5kmpl.

In case of the diesel engine, the 1.6L turbocharged powerhouse produces 120PS power and 300Nm peak torque. Honda claims the diesel engine has an average of 26.8kmpl fuel efficiency.

More than the engine configuration in the all-new Honda Civic, the exterior, interior and safety features are worth reminiscing. The sporty exterior of the new Honda Civic is a lot different than the older one Indians have seen. The front face of the car is aggressive and the sharp lines highlight the different parts of the Civic. The latest Civic features chrome front grill, signature LED headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights (DLRs), and distinctive C shaped LED tail lamps.

To complement the exterior of 2019 Honda Civic, the interior has everything you'd ask for. There's a 17.7-inch touch-screen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support paired to 8-speaker + 2 tweeter system, 3 spoke steering wheel with leather cover, premium ivory leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic AC, 8-way power driver seat, rear AC vents, cruise control on steering, which is tilt and telescopic, and button start.

2019 Honda Civic has 5 Star ASEAN N-CAP Safety rating. There are 6 airbags, all-new lane-watch camera for blind spot detection, ABS, hill assist, auto lock when away from the car with the key, rain sensing wiper, auto headlamps, EPS, reverse camera with parking sensors and more.

By the looks of it, 2019 Honda Civic clearly checks all the right boxes for an executive premium sedan. We haven't got our hands on the new wheels, so stay tuned for our review when we do.