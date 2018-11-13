Tamil actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday virtually threw his weight behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was 'stronger' than '10 persons' aligning against him.

The superstar's remarks came amid speculation that opposition parties are looking at a mega-coalition against the Modi government for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"When 10 persons go against one person, who is stronger? Those 10, or the persons they are aligning against. If 10 persons declare a war against one man, who is stronger," he told reporters here when questioned on the possibility of an alliance by opposition parties.

On Monday, Rajinikanth had said that "they (opposition parties) feel that way, then it should be definitely like that," when responding to a question whether the BJP was such a 'dangerous' party electorally, that warranted formation of a mega national alliance against it.

Asked if Modi was "stronger" and whether he was implying it with his statement, the actor said he "can't be more clear."

Rajinikanth again insisted that when ten persons join hands against one man, apparently Modi, the latter is stronger.

Asked whether he would align with the BJP, he said it will be decided later.

The actor has already announced he will take the political plunge and contest from all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections, originally due in 2021. He is yet to launch his party.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu recently visited DMK president M K Stalin here as part of his efforts to bring together various parties for the 2019 Lok Sabha election to dislodge the BJP government at the Centre.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has also been batting for opposition unity against the BJP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a vocal critic of the saffron party led government at the Centre.

Rajinikanth is touted to be inclined towards the BJP, with Modi himself meeting the veteran star on more than one occasion in the recent past, once at his residence here.

His critics have often claimed that he was favourably disposed towards the saffron party.

However, he had on Monday described as 'flawed' the implementation of the much-hyped 2016 demonetisation effort by the prime minister.

"The implementation was flawed. It is a matter that should be discussed in detail," Rajinikanth had said Monday.