American carmaker Chevrolet has introduced the 2019 version of the Cruze sedan. The Cruze was one of the popular car model of General Motors (GM) India. However, GM has retired the Chevrolet brand in India by 2017-end and that means the new Cruze is not up for grabs in India.

Unlike the Cruze which was sold only in the sedan version in India, the US spec was available in sedan and hatchback avatars. The 2019 Cruze also comes in both body styles. The new version gets edgier front end highlighted with a new chrome trim and updated dual-port mesh grill design. Chevrolet has also tweaked headlamps as well as the lower front bumper for a fresh new look.

The dual-element tail lamps now feature LED accent lighting. The new Cruze flaunts remote start, automatic climate control, new wheel designs and black window moldings along. The top-spec RS package also boasts 17-inch machined alloy wheels in addition to the new Umber color on the inside.

Chevrolet has also loaded the new Cruze with features such as a new Infotainment with a 7-inch diagonal color touchscreen, 4G connectivity, and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. Features such as lane change alert with side blind zone alert, rear cross-traffic alert, rear park assist, forward collision alert and lane keep assist with lane departure warning ensures better safety.

In the US, 2019 Chevrolet Cruze will come with the same 1.4L turbo and 1.6L turbo-diesel engines. "Cruze's refreshed styling gives Cruze a more upscale look while maintaining its Chevrolet design DNA," said John Cafaro, executive director, Global Chevrolet Design.

Chevrolet in India

General Motors India had started its journey in 1996. However, after 20 years of the run here, the company pulled out of India by 2018. The company's Technical Centre-India (GMTC-I) in Bengaluru is not impacted by the withdrawal. General Motors India is now manufacturing cars in Talegaon plant in Pune for only for the export purpose.