BMW has expanded its SUV-series in India with the launch of all-new X7 in India. BMW's flagship model, comprising of two variants, starts at Rs 98.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and it has the looks and power to make a compelling statement for its affluent consumer base. The flagship in the BMW's SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) is the largest in the entire lineup, making it presence felt on and off-road.

Bavaria is keeping things simple with its flagship SUV, making it available in two trims - xDrive40i (CBU) and xDrive30d DPE Signature - both priced at Rs 98.90 lakh, respectively. The humungous X7 weighs 2.3 tonnes and gets matching power to maintain agility for the big machine. The X7 is locally produced at BMW Global Plant in Chennai and bookings for the latest SUV are open through all BMW dealerships.

"Ensuring its prominence on the road, the size of the X7 needs to be seen to be believed. It's big, it's bold and has an incredible on-road presence. The first-ever BMW X7 opens up a brand new dimension in luxurious driving pleasure and is designed to elevate every moment of the journey. The first-class comfort this car delivers is absolutely unparalleled. With the BMW X7, the possibilities are truly limitless," Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India said in a statement.

BMW X7 has a sense of uniqueness tied to the design, but Bavaria has made sure the BMW form-factor isn't lost. The X7 gets DPE (Design Pure Excellence) design package, complete with masculine exterior and luxurious interiors that underline the brand's elite craftsmanship.

The kidney grille on the X7 is hard to miss, it is larger than other cars in the lineup and sure adds to the visual delight of the SUV. The overall design factor with minimal lines, large windows, elongated roofline and long doors instantly give a spacious feel even without having to sit in it. The headlamps and taillights are certainly more visually striking than the kidney grille. The rear design is kept clean and elegant.

Stepping in the X7 is an instant delight for those who demand luxury. There are no complaints in the areas of legroom, headroom all the way through its seven seats, but buyers can also opt for optional 6-seater where the second row gets two captain seats. There's a beautiful Sky Lounge Panoramic sunroof that gives the view of the sky till the third row.

Adding to the comfort of the X7 is uncompromising entertainment through a 12.3-inch infotainment system paired to Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers. For those who want the taste of untamed performance, the X7 comes with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine churning out 340PS of power and 450Nm of torque in the xDrive40i. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and xDrive four-wheel-drive system. It can go from 0 to 100kmph in 6.1 seconds.

The second variant, xDrive30d DPE Signature, comes with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine making 256PS and 620Nm of torque that will get the car reach 100kmph in 7 seconds.

BMW offers so much more in its X7 and here's a quick run-through of what buyers should know about the X7 before purchasing:

Five-zone control automatic AC

iDrive control wheel

Comfort Access System to unlock doors within 1.5meter radius of the key

Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks

Dynamic Traction Control

Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control

Park Distance Control

Adaptive 2-axis Aur suspension

BMW Gesture Control

BMW Display Key

Wireless Charging

Wireless Apple CarPlay

Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera

Reversing Assistant

Attentiveness Assistance

Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC)

Six-colour ambient lighting

BMW X7 comes in Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Terra Brown, Black Sapphire,Terra Brown, Arctic Grey Brilliant Effect and Carbon Black colour options with two 21-inch rims and four upholstery options. The X7 is competing directly with Range Rover and Mercedes Benz GLS. So what is going to your choice of wheels?