At first glance, the BMW X5 is an SUV. Not the runt of the litter, not the mid-range middle child, a proper giant SUV. The X5 launched in India on 16 May 2019, with typical BMW aplomb. A short and succinct introduction to the sporty BMW X5.

The BMW X5 is locally produced and will have a diesel variant as well. The petrol variant is expected to arrive later this year.

But what was highlighted about this particular variation was the iDrive system. The X5 marks the debut of iDrive 7, with control functions via the touchscreen, iDrive controller, voice commands, and gesture.

Design:

At a glance, one can make out the increased dimensions of the vehicle. Paired with an eye-catching one-piece hexagonal kidney grille and a sculptured bonnet, the BMW X5 makes quite a statement.

Behind the car are gorgeous wraparound headlights that will make tailgating this giant a pleasure, though we advise you not to do so.

Inside the behemoth is a design that requires minimal touch to function, perhaps too minimal. The gesture controls are really sensitive, so a bare flourish through the air next to the dashboard could have you switching radio stations.

Specs:

The X5's engine options will include the 3.0-litre straight-six turbo petrol and diesel mills. The turbo diesel motor is tuned for 265 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque, while the six-cylinder petrol will belt out 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. Both engines will come paired with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission and all-wheel-drive as standard.

BMW X5: Petrol Engine Specifications

The new BMW X5 will also get a 3.0-litre turbo petrol later this year and is tuned for 337 bhp.

The new petrol will be BS6 Compliant right from the start and can sprint from. 0-100 kmph in 5.5 seconds.

BMW X5 Launch: Diesel Engine Specifications

BMW India is introducing the new X5 with the 3.0-litre turbo diesel engine first.

The motor makes 262 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque, while paired with an 8-speed automatic.

0-100 kmph in 6.5 seconds.

Pricing:

2019 BMW X5 Launch: Prices

Sport - Rs. 72.90 Lakh

xLine - Rs. 82.40 Lakh

M Sport - Rs. 82.40 Lakh

Variants:

The 2019 BMW X5 is being offered in three variants

- Sport

- xLine

- M Sport

The BMW X5 will be available all over the country. It is a step forward for the automotive giant without losing the core characteristics that make the X series so popular.