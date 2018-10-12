Eyeing increased sales during the festive season, TVS Motor Company has launched 2018 edition of the Wego scooter on Thursday. The 110cc scooter in its latest avatar boasts of new graphics, colour schemes and added features while engine and other underpinnings have been carried over.

2018 TVS Wego- cosmetic and feature additions

The Wego remains largely untouched in its new 2017 edition. However, the company has glamourized the scooter range with new graphics, a sporty seat, a 20-litre utility box, sporty wheel-rim stickers, pass-by switch and a maintenance-free battery.

2018 TVS Wego- colours

While the 2017 edition of the Wego was offered in a total of 10 colour options, TVS has cut short the options with 2018 edition. The new Wego is offered in four shades – Red, Blue, Grey and Black.

2018 TVS Wego- engine

The new Wego continues to be powered by a 110cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder and air-cooled engine, which is tuned to pump out 8bhp of power at 7500 rpm and 8 Nm of torque. The engine is now BS-IV compliant.

2018 TVS Wego- Price

TVS Motor Company has priced the 2018 Wego at Rs. 53,027 (Ex-showroom Delhi).

TVS Wego is one of the 100cc scooters in the market with a full metal body. TVS claims the Wego is India's first scooter with a body balancing technology. It features fully digital console, tubeless tyres, stylish new muffler and LED tail lamp. The Wego is fitted with a telescopic front suspension and gas-charged rear mono shock absorber. Other features include a parking brake and sync brake system.