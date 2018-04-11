2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 37.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has quietly updated its website with the new version of the Camry Hybrid revealing the unique features.

The new Toyota Camry Hybrid looks identical to the previous model. However, the company has introduced the new version of the hybrid model with a host features. In the new version, the cabin of the Toyota Camry Hybrid gets major updates while the changes on the exterior are limited to few. The new Camry Hybrid features LED headlamps, auto folding and reverse outside rearview mirrors and circular LED fog lamps.

Inside, the new Toyota Camry Hybrid gets black and tan dual-tone theme, replacing the black and beige interiors in the outgoing version. The cabin has been further upgraded with features like three-spoke multi-function steering wheel and there is also faux wood inserts, giving it a premium feel.

Other added features include 12-speaker JBL audio system with wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, an updated infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, USB and Aux-in and tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

On the safety front, the 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid offers nine airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control (VSC), electronically controlled brake system (ECB), hill start assist, and ISOFIX anchor.

Powering the Camry Hybrid is the same 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine in tandem with an electric motor that generates a combined output of 202 hp and 213 Nm of torque.

Toyota had earlier put the production of Camry Hybrid on hold after the model started recording paltry sales owing to the change in the tax structure. Under GST, the tax rate of hybrid vehicles went up to 43 percent (28 percent tax and 15 percent cess) from the previous 30.3 percent. It had an impact on the prices of Camry Hybrid, which shot up to Rs 37 lakh from its previous Rs 31 lakh. Launched in 2013, the Toyota Camry hybrid was the first hybrid model of the Japanese carmaker to be locally assembled at its Bengaluru plant.