Frances H Arnold and George P Smith from the US and Sir Gregory P Winter from the UK were on Wednesday awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

"The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the #NobelPrize in Chemistry 2018 with one half to Frances H. Arnold and the other half jointly to George P Smith and Sir Gregory P Winter," the award-giving body said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"This year's Chemistry Laureates have taken control of evolution and used the same principles -- genetic change and selection -- to develop proteins that solve humankind's chemical problems," it added.