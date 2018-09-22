German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has recently launched face-lifted avatar of the C-Class sedan in India. The BMW 3 Series, Audi A4 and Jaguar XE rivalling sedan have got mild updates as part of the new avatar. We have compiled all the information about the new avatar of the luxury sedan.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class- price and variants

Variant Price (ex-showroom) C 220d Prime 40.00 Lakhs C 220d Progressive 44.25 Lakhs C 300d AMG Line 48.50 Lakhs

Mercedes-Benz C-Class- Engine and transmission

The biggest addition of the new C-Class is the 2.0-litre diesel engine which is BS-VI-compliant. The in-line four-cylinder engine develops 194bhp of power and 400Nm of torque in the Prime and Progressive trims while the same mill belts out 245hp of power and 500Nm of torque in the AMG Line variant. The mill in all three variants comes mated to a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission that powers the rear wheels.

The C 220d Prime and Progressive variants require 7.2 seconds to reach 100kmph before topping out a 232kmph. Meanwhile, performance-oriented AMG Line variant takes only 5.9 seconds to three digit speed and it also has a slightly extended top speed of 250kmph.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class- Variants and features

C 300d AMG Line BS-VI compliant engine AMG Line 18-inch rim design AMG Line flat-bottom steering wheel Multibeam LED headlamps 10.25-inch screen media display Smartphone integration package Ambient lighting with 64 colours Anthracite open-pore oak wood trim bits C 220d Progressive BS-VI compliant engine New alloy wheel design 10.25-inch screen media display Smartphone integration package Ambient lighting with 64 colours Brown open-pore walnut wood trim C 220d Prime 10.25-inch screen media display

Mercedes-Benz will offer the new C-Class only in the diesel engine for now while a petrol mill will be added later. In addition, the Coupe and Cabriolet body types, along with its AMG versions will join the range later.

