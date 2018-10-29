German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has launched the updated C-Class Cabriolet in India. The two-door and four-seat convertible car is offered only in one variant - C 300 Cabriolet, and has been priced at Rs 65.25 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet is essentially a nip and tuck along with new BS-VI complaint engine in line with the new C-Class sedan launched in September. Revealed globally at the New York Auto Show, the new C-Class Cabriolet gets an array of visual tweaks that include Multibeam headlamps, newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels and mildly retouched bumpers.

Mercedes-Benz has also introduced two new metallic paint finishes - Mojave Silver and Selenite Grey - and a special paint Designo Selenite Grey Magno along with this update.

The convertible gets a fabric roof that can be opted in four colours- Red, Black, Blue and Brown. The folding back roof takes about 11 seconds to stretch and recline and that can be done on the move up till a speed of 40kmph.

The cabin of new C-Class cabriolet has been spruced up with a media display screen with 10.25-inch screen size and new generation telematics. The Cabriolet flaunts new generation steering wheel, optional 64 colour ambient lighting and superior open-pore walnut wood trim. The vehicle also offers smartphone integration, which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Mercedes-Benz has employed new M 264 BS-VI complaint petrol engine in the new C-Class Cabriolet. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder motor churns out 255bhp of power and 370Nm of torque mated to a 9G-Tronic automatic transmission. The company claims the Cabriolet can sprint to 100kmph from standstill in 6.2 seconds and it has a top whack of 250kmph.

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet goes up against Audi A5 Cabriolet, which is priced at Rs 69.24 lakh, (ex-showroom Delhi). The Audi A5 Cabriolet is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel mill that produces 190hp of power and 400Nm of peak torque, mated to seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.