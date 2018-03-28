It looks like Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker is looking to add a new version of its popular hatchback, WagonR –in India. If the latest reports on the web are anything to go by, WagonR, the tall-boy hatchback of Maruti could get a seven-seater MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) version in the country this year.

Maruti Suzuki has been testing a bigger WagonR –based model Solio in India for quite some time now. Although there is no official word on the possible launch of this version yet, a recent report of TeamBHP indicates that the model is well on its way toward the Indian market. According to the report, the WagonR seven-seater version could hit the assembly line around September this year with a possible launch in November.

If the new WagonR seven-seater version comes to the Indian market, it could be positioned between the Ertiga and the WagonR. From the competition point of view, it is expected to be pitted against the Datsun Go+ MPV in India.

In the international market, the Solio is sold as an MPV but comes with a length less than four meters. The model highlighted with a lot of chrome elements on the exterior and gets more pronounced grille while retaining the tall-boy stance of the WagonR.

The electric sliding doors of the Solio are the highlight of the model and it offers features like touchscreen infotainment system and multi-functional steering wheel. Under the hood, the Suzuki Solio comes with an electric powertrain in Japan. It gets 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine in tandem with a motor generator unit (MGU) paired with a five-speed AMT. The petrol unit churns out 90 bhp and 118 Nm of torque.

It remains to be seen which engine would power the Maruti Suzuki WagonR 7-seater MPV in India.