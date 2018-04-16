Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmakers appear to have started work on an updated version of the Wagon R hatchback. Recently, a prototype of the new Wagon R was spied undergoing testing in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, suggesting the arrival of the model.

The image of the updated tall-boy hatchback appeared on the Speedhounds page on Facebook, which shows the new Wagon R in a fully camouflaged form. Maruti Suzuki is expected to give its popular hatchback a thorough update to make it comply with the new emission norms. The tall-boy hatchback Wagon R is undoubtedly one of the popular offerings of the company and updates for the model have been long-rumored for the Indian market.

Suzuki launched the new Wagon R in its home market Japan last year based on the HEARTECT platform that also underpins the Baleno, new Dzire, and new Swift. It is not clear that India-spec Wagon R will also be based on a new platform. The latest image of the Wagon R does not reveal the key changes in the model. However, it does show large glass house area. The silhouette of the Wagon R remains the same as now and the tall-boy stance is also very much part of the new model.

The new Wagon R is expected to get changes at the front and rear with features like a wrap-around headlamp, LED taillamps and updated bumpers. Inside the cabin, the new Wagon R may get new seats, new dashboard and possibly a touch-screen infotainment system with steering- mounted controls. On the safety front, the hatchback will be equipped with ABS and Idling Stop.

The Wagon R is also believed to get changes under the hood. While it is almost certain that the tall-boy hatchback will be upgraded to meet the new emission norms, it remains to be seen if there will be a new engine in place. Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is sold with 998cc, three-cylinder K10B petrol mill that develops 67 bhp power at 6,500 rpm and 90 Nm torque at 3,500 rpm. The mill is offered in five-speed manual and five-speed AMT gearbox options. The updated Wagon R is expected to be launched in India in the second half of this year.