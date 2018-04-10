Mahindra & Mahindra has been working on the facelifted version of its XUV500 SUV for quite some time. The new XUV500 was recently spotted with and without camouflage, which hinted at the imminent launch. Emerging reports indicate that Mahindra will launch the new XUV500 April 18.

The new XUV500 is already in transit to the dealerships and bookings are open at Mahindra outlets.

2018 Mahindra XUV500 - Exterior

The leaked images suggest that the new XUV500 will get differently styled front grille with chrome touches in place of the toothy grille of the current version. The new headlights will get projector lamp and LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).

The fog lamps will be placed below the headlamps and get chrome strips running vertically. The air dam of the SUV will move closer to the grille and will be separated by a thick chrome strip. At the rear, the new tail lamp cluster and tailgate along with reworked rear bumper and chrome number plate garnish will be the new additions.

2018 Mahindra XUV500 - Interiors

The 2018 XUV500 facelift is not expected to see any major changes in design and layout. The spy images confirm that the SUV will get tan leather upholstery while the steering wheel will come with a dual-tone finish. The new version of the SUV may also get upgraded infotainment system with Andriod Auto, connected apps, Ecosense and emergency calls.

2018 Mahindra XUV500 - Engine

The new Mahindra XUV500 is expected to draw power from the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The engine in the lower spec will continue to develop 140 hp of power and 330 Nm of torque while the higher-spec models have been rumored with a power boost. The higher-spec XUV500 models are expected to churn out 155hp at 3,750rpm and 360 Nm of torque at 1,750-2,800rpm. The new XUV500 will also continue to be in G9 petrol AT variant, which will get 2.2-liter mill mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

There is no word on pricing as yet. The new XUV500 is expected to be priced around Rs 25,000-30,000 over the outgoing model.

Source: TeamBHP/ Autocar