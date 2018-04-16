Mahindra & Mahindra, the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) specialist of India will launch the facelift version of XUV500 on April 18, Wednesday. Ahead of the launch, Mahindra dealerships have started accepting bookings and the 2018 XUV500 units have started reaching the dealerships.

Though the company will lift the veils of the new XUV500 on Wednesday, the SUV has already been spied without camouflage. The pictures give a clear idea about the mid-life facelift of the Mahindra XUV500.

Being a midlife facelift, new XUV500's changes on the exterior are not massive. The most striking change up front is the new grille. The toothy grille of the current version will make way for a differently styled unit with a chrome studded stance. The new headlights will get projector lamp and LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL). Vertical chrome strips around fog lamps and air dam with a closer stance to the grille are the other changes in front.

The higher-spec variants will get diamond cut alloy wheels while the lower spec variants will continue with the current units. At the rear, the new tail lamp cluster and tailgate along with reworked rear bumper and chrome number plate garnish will be the new additions.

The basic layout of the 2018 XUV500 will remain unchanged while the spy images confirm tan leather upholstery and dual-tone finish to the steering wheel. The new version of the SUV may also get an upgraded infotainment system with Andriod Auto, connected apps, Ecosense and emergency calls.

The new XUV500 will draw power from the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine in two states of tunes. The power plant in the lower spec will continue to develop 140hp of power and 330Nm of torque while the engine in the higher-spec variant will belt out 155hp of power with 360Nm of torque.

Mahindra is also expected to offer the 2.2-liter petrol engine from the mHawk family with a 138hp power and 322Nm of torque.

The new Mahindra XUV500 will be a slight premium buy compared to the outgoing version. We expect it will be about Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 more than the outgoing model which is priced from Rs 12.78 lakh to Rs 17.86 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Image source: Autocar India forum via TeamBHP