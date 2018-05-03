Indian Roadmaster Elite is limited to 300 units globally

It is the costliest bike from Indian Motorcycle in India

The leaf badging on the tank and lowers are made of 23K gold

Locks horn against Harley-Davidson CVO Limited priced at Rs 49.99 lakh

Indian Motorcycle, the iconic American high-end bike maker has launched its most expensive bike in India. Christened as the Indian Roadmaster Elite, the premium touring bike costs a jaw-dropping Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also priced about Rs 10 lakh more than the standard Roadmaster despite both motorcycles using the same engine and cycle parts.

Wonder why you need to pay the premium for Elite? Take a closer look at the leaf badging on the tank and lowers. Those are made of 23K gold! In addition, the ultra-premium touring machine features custom-inspired two-tone candy paint that takes 30 odd hours to complete and is finished by hand.

In addition, 2018 Roadmaster Elite gets all-LED lights and chrome detailing on the front and the rear fenders. The Roadmaster Elite also boasts of a 300-watt audio system with USB and Bluetooth connectivity.

As it is the costliest model in Indian Motorcycle's line-up, the Roadmaster Elite comes with an array of features as standard. It includes cast aluminum frame with integrated Air-box, cruise control, keyless ignition, horizon power shield, leather seats, remote locking saddlebags and trunk, tire pressure monitoring, heated rider and passenger seats, heated grips and adjustable passenger floorboards.

Indian Roadmaster Elite draws power from a 1,811cc 'Thunder-Stroke' V-twin air-cooled engine. The mammoth mill churns out 161.6Nm of torque at 2,900rom, but the power figure is not known. The mill comes mated to a six-speed transmission. The Roadmaster range is built on the same platform as that of the Indian Chieftain and the Roadmaster Classic and it has a gross weight of 628 kg.

The premium tour is equipped with telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking duties are handled by dual 300mm discs up front and a single 300 mm disc at the rear, in addition to the ABS that comes as standard.

The Roadmaster Elite goes up against the Harley-Davidson CVO Limited which is available in India for Rs 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Indian Motorcycle plans to manufacture only 300 units of the Roadmaster Elite globally. Reports claim only two units have been allotted for India and both have been sold out.