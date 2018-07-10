Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd has launched 2018 CD 110 Dream DX at Rs 48,272 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The CD 110 Dream DX essentially replaces the CD 110 Dream as Honda's 110cc entry-level motorcycle.

2018 Honda CD 110 Dream DX comes with new gold graphics and chrome muffler protector. The commuter segment bike also gets a heavy duty rear carrier. In addition, the long seat and wheelbase promise a comfortable ride while the durable suspension promises a stress-free commute, the manufacturer claims.

Honda will offer the 2018 CD 110 Dream DX in five colour options- Black with Cabin Gold, Black with Green Metallic, Black with Grey Silver Metallic, Black with Red and Black with Blue Metallic.

2018 Honda CD 110 Dream DX is powered by a 109.19cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that develops 8.31bhp at 7500rpm and 9.09Nm of peak torque at 5000rpm mated to a four-speed gearbox. With Honda Eco Technology in place, the motorcycle returns claimed fuel efficiency of 74kmpl. Honda also claims a top speed of 86kmph for the CD 110 Dream DX.

Based on the diamond frame, the 2018 CD 110 Dream DX employs telescopic fork up front and spring loaded hydraulic rear suspension. It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. The brake setup consists of 130mm drum brakes at both ends.