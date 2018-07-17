Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Company is reportedly planning to reveal the second generation of the Brio hatchback at the 2018 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) next month. The show has been scheduled from August 2 at Jakarta and the new Honda Brio is expected to feature a bold design in line with the Small RS concept.

For the uninitiated, Honda had revealed the sleek Small RS Concept at the 2018 Indonesia International Motor Show in April. Honda had previewed the first generation Brio concept as the 'Honda Small Concept' back in 2010. Hence, Small RS Concept is being widely considered as the precursor of the next generation of Brio.

If Honda retains the styling elements of the Small RS concept in the production version, the second-generation Brio will be a sporty looking hatchback. The concept was revealed in flashy Phoenix Orange Pearl paint and was equipped with a hood scoop, sporty bumper with black inserts and new Mobilio-styled front grille finished in black colour.

On the sides, fender mount vents, side skirts, and bigger alloy wheels are the attractions and all comes bathed in black colour. A large roof spoiler, faux diffuser, and Ford Figo-styled tail lamps are the major additions at the rear. However, we believe Honda will tone down the overall flashy design of the Small RS concept while turning it to the new Brio. The changes will make sure that the new Brio will have separate stance from the current generation Brio on sale.

It needs to be noted that all-glass boot lid in the current Brio will make way for a conventional tailgate if Honda goes ahead with Small RS concept's design cues. This will take away a quirky bit of the Brio brand while it will give a matured stance.

Though there are no pictures of the interior available at the moment, Honda is expected to pack the new Brio with touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A flat-bottom steering wheel, sporty seats and pedals are expected when it comes as the Brio RS version.

The first generation Honda Brio is powered by a four-cylinder 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol motor that delivers a maximum output of 86.7bhp at 6,000 rpm and 109Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The engine is expected to carry over in the new version as well.