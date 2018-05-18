2018 Honda Amaze is priced at Rs 5.6 lakh

Utility package offers protection to damage-prone body parts

Chrome package features the generous use of chrome detailing

Honda Cars India launched the second generation of the Amaze compact sedan on Wednesday for a starting price of Rs 5.6 lakh (ex-showroom). India is the first market to get 2018 Amaze and the company has also revealed the accessory package it offers with the new version of the compact sedan.

2018 Honda Amaze can be further glamourized with Utility and Chrome packages. The company has not revealed the prices of the packages while details have already been listed on the website.

Utility package - As the name suggests, it offers protection to damage-prone body parts. The packages consist of door handle protector, front and rear bumper protector and body side moulding.

Chrome package – this package amplifies the looks of Honda Amaze with generous use of chrome detailing on the exterior. It includes tail lamp chrome garnish, chrome door lining, fog lamp garnish, and trunk garnish. The chrome parts in the backdrop of new Radiant Red Metallic colour contrasts perfectly.

The accessory package can be added to any new Honda Amaze variants. However, it needs to be noted that the accessory range for the Amaze is limited and usual stuff like front and rear mudguards, chrome door handles, LED positioning lamps, a boot spoiler and fog lamps are missing. Honda Cars India is expected to add more features soon.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the rival-in-chief of Amaze is offered with a range of accessories. The official accessories on offer for the Dzire include an infotainment system, subwoofers, amplifiers and car care kits. Hence the current accessory pack for 2018 Amaze looks pale when compared to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Facebook/ Honda Cars India

2018 Honda Amaze

Honda has launched the new Amaze in four versions, offered in petrol and diesel variants – E, S, V and VX with the manual transmission. Additionally, the model is also available in CVT in S and V variants in both fuel options.

The compact sedan is powered by a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that develops 89bhp of power and 110Nm of torque mated to the option of five-speed manual or CVT transmission. The 1.5L i-DTEC mill, on the other hand, develops 99bhp of power and 200Nm with a manual transmission. The same mill with CVT transmission offers 79bhp of power and 160Nm of torque.