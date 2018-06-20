American carmaker Ford has taken the wraps off new Figo sedan for the South African market. Manufactured Ford's Sanand plant in Gujarat, the 2018 Figo sedan is solely for the export market. Ford India sells the sub-four-metre version of the Figo sedan as the Aspire. The new Ford Aspire is expected to be launched in India later this year and it will borrow design cues with the new Figo sedan.

The mid-life update for the Ford Figo sedan has taken inspiration from the Ford Freestyle crossover. The cosmetic tweaks on the outside include larger headlights and a new chrome-bathed honey-comb front grille. The reworked front bumper features C-shaped chrome lining. The side profile of the sedan looks the same while the rear gets an edgy bumper with black inserts. The Figo Aspire has a thick strip of chrome across the boot lid while the Figo sedan comes without it.

Ford has updated the Figo sedan with 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engines from new Dragon family for global markets. The India-spec new Ford Aspire is expected to draw power from 96hp, 1.2-litre petrol and 100hp, 1.5-litre diesel engines. The mills will come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox while the petrol engine will also get the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Ford India is expected to launch the new Figo Aspire in September 2018.

Ford India will follow up the new Aspire launch with the new Figo launch by around November according to a report in Autocar India. Ford has already revealed the new Figo and it comes with redesigned and larger grille, tweaked front and rear bumper, new alloy wheels and others.

A test mule spotted early this year suggests that the top-spec new Figo's Titanium+ trim will be offered in dual-tone colour options. The model spotted had its roof and ORVMs, in contrast, black in colour. A chrome running between the taillights is also another new addition expected with the 2018 Ford Figo.