The California Woolsey Fire reached Malibu late last week. As one of the most destructive fires this season, over 85,000 acres of wooded forests have been torched to the ground. In the Los Angeles and Ventura counties, over 170 built up structures have been razed and over 250,000 people have been evacuated.

Authorities say that as of Sunday, November 11, only 15 per cent of the raging inferno was contained. And at the time of writing, the fire had claimed the lives of 29 people.

As Woolsey rages on, it has engulfed a few celebrities homes as well. Some of whom have lost entire houses in the fire. On Sunday morning, Gerard Butler of 300 fame tweeted an image of his home, burned to the ground as well as a pickup truck reduced to its chassis.

"Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LAFD. If you can, support these brave men and women at http://SupportLAFD.org," Butler wrote in his tweet.

In a later post on Instagram, Butler clarified that only a part of his home was burned down and that the firefighters were actually able to save the remaining part of the structure. Butler also showed off the smoking remains of the rest of his Malibu neighbourhood.

"Driving around Point Dume on Saturday. My heart aches for all those who lost their homes and their lives in California. I was one of the lucky ones, my home was only partially destroyed," he wrote.

Miley Cyrus is another celebrity who lost their homes. The cottage that the singer/performer shared with fiancé and actor Liam Hemsworth was completely destroyed she tweeted, but she and her pet animals evacuated the area in time to not suffer any loss of life.

"Completely devestated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for," she wrote.

Folk legend Neil Young was another victim of the fire, he posted on his website that this is the second home he is losing to California wildfires. "I have lost my home before to a California wildfire, now another."

Robin Thicke evacuated his home and later came to learn that it was destroyed. In an Instagram post, he extended his thanks to firefighters for their efforts "As we drove to safety, they risked their lives trying to save our home." His girlfriend posted an Instagram story, "Our house is gone".

Camille Grammer, star of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was also one of the people who lost their homes over the weekend. "Sadly my house couldn't be saved," she wrote. She thanked the "courageous firefighters" for saving her cars and personal items. "Sad we lost our home but grateful that my family is safe."

Scott Derrickson director of Doctor Strange lost his home as well. "We lost our home, but we are all safe and that's the important thing," he tweeted Friday morning. "Gonna be offline for awhile."

Apart from the homes of celebrities, several other landmarks also fell prey to Woolsey. The Westworld filming set was found burnt to the ground over this weekend.