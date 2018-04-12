Audi India has launched the most performance optimized version of the A5 family, the RS 5 at Rs 1,10,65,000 Wednesday. The 2018 Audi RS 5 is the second generation model and it is the German carmaker's second launch in India this year after the new Q5 in January.

Though Audi India launched the new A5 family of cars in 2017 in Sportback and convertible models, this is the first time the range is getting a coupe body styled model. The performance-spec coupe is the product of Audi Sport, the German carmaker's performance division, and will go up against the new BMW M4 launched at the Auto Expo 2018 for Rs 1.33 crore.

2018 Audi RS 5 coupe is powered by a smaller 2.9-liter V6 twin-turbocharged petrol engine with the same horsepower as before at 444bhp. The previous version was using a 4.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 mill. The new engine develops 170Nm more torque at 600Nm. The V6 mill comes mated to eight-speed Tiptronic transmission and Quattro all-wheel drive as standard. Audi also claims fuel economy at 10.28 kmpl for the 2018 RS 5.

Being a sports vehicle, the new RS 5 can sprint from zero to 100kmph speed in just 3.9 seconds, which is half a second faster than the previous version. It also comes with a limited top speed of 250kmph. However, if you are ready to spend further, Audi offers RS Dynamic package that extends the top speed to 280kmph. It also includes lightweight components like a carbon-fiber roof that reduces the weight of the car further.

The two-door four-seater coupe has a sportier stance and that makes it different from the regular A5 siblings. It gets a wider and flatter single-frame grille up front with the Quattro logo along the bottom. The massive air inlets with RS honeycomb structure, additional intake outlets, Matrix LED headlights and the tweaks on the front bumper increase the sporty appeal.

The RS 5 coupe is equipped with premium features such as sporty seats, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, Alcantara leather upholstery, sporty pedals, Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument system and others. The options list also includes carbon fiber/carbon look on detailing like mirror housing and engine cover, Nappa leather upholstery and brake calipers covered in the glossy red finish.