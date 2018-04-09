German carmaker Audi will launch April 11 the performance version of the A5 car range, the RS 5, in India. Audi India launched the new A5 family of cars in 2017 in Sportback and convertible models while this will be the first time it comes in the coupe body style.

The second generation of the Audi RS 5 sports coupe debuted at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. In place of the V8 engine, the new RS 5 coupe gets a smaller 2.9-liter V6 twin-turbocharged petrol engine with the same horsepower as before at 444bhp. The new mill develops 100Nm of torque more than its predecessor and it comes mated to eight-speed Tiptronic transmission and Quattro all-wheel drive as standard.

Audi claims the new RS 5 can sprint from zero to 100kmph speed in just 3.9 seconds, which is half a second faster than the previous version. It also comes with a limited top speed of 250kmph while the RS Dynamic package extends the top speed to 280kmph. It remains to be seen if Audi will offer RS Dynamic package in India.

The RS 5 also has a sportier stance compared to its A5 siblings. It gets a wider and flatter single-frame grille up front with the Quattro logo along the bottom. The massive air inlets with RS honeycomb structure, additional intake outlets, Matrix LED headlights and tweaks on the front bumper add to the athletic stance of the RS 5. The sports coupe will be offered in 19-inch wheels while 20-inch wheels are expected to be offered as an option.

On the inside, RS-spec features such as sporty seats, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, Alcantara leather upholstery and sporty pedals will be added. The Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument system will come with RS highlights in the sports coupe.

Audi RS 5 will be the carmaker's fourth RS-series model in India, the others being the RS 6 Avant, RS 7 Sportback and RS 7 Sportback Performance. The new RS model will go up against the new BMW M4 launched at the Auto Expo 2018 for Rs 1.33 crore.